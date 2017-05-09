Governor's Emergency Relief Fund in limbo for Sand Mountain tornado victims

The status of money to aid tornado victims in Jackson and DeKalb counties is in limbo.

Officials had sought out money from the Governor's Emergency Relief Fund. But that request went to Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned last month.

Right now, officials with the governor’s office say they're trying to locate the request.

Spokeswoman Eileen Jones said they expected the Governor's Emergency Fund to be with the Emergency Management Agency, but it was moved and not by Gov. Kay Ivey.

In some parts of Rosalie hit hardest by the November 2016 tornado, construction is well underway or nearing completion. But for those people who were underinsured or did not have insurance, they are still waiting for help. There are still several homes patched up with the same blue tarps since the days after the event.

For Bobby Childress, it's been slow going. On a fixed income, Childress says he's gotten some help to replace some windows and has a temporary patch for his roof but is left to wonder when state help will arrive.

“It was supposed to be the governor, a special fund from the governor. We haven't seen any of that. It's frustrating because you go out here and see these houses tore all to pieces and they're still standing there,” Childress said.

Jones said they are continuing to track down the request and where it stands. WAFF 48 News will keep track of it too.

