O'Neal Bridge rehab construction nears completion

It was new beginnings for some Huntsville City School students.More >>
It was new beginnings for some Huntsville City School students.More >>
Supporters of the nonpartisan progressive group called Indivisible in North Alabama say their movement is being blocked.More >>
Supporters of the nonpartisan progressive group called Indivisible in North Alabama say their movement is being blocked.More >>
A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.More >>
A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose in Jackson County.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose in Jackson County.More >>
Longtime work on a busy bridge in the Shoals is coming to an end.More >>
Longtime work on a busy bridge in the Shoals is coming to an end.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>