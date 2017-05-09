WalletHub ranks Alabama worst state for working moms

A recent WalletHub poll ranked Alabama as the worst state for working moms.

Many mothers in the Shoals on Tuesday said they agreed with WalletHub. They said moms must find a balance between work and family time in the Tennessee Valley.

Wallethub compared states based on things like child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance. They pulled data from several federal databases. It put Alabama 48th for the highest gender pay gap and 48th for the lowest female executive-to-male executive ratio.

However, Alabama ranked fifth for lowest child care costs based on women's average income, but 47th with the worst day care system. Some women in the Shoals said it's hard to find places to care for their children like they would.

"I guess it’s challenging. I can say challenging anywhere though, but to be a working mom trying to work and then take care babies in the evening, it’s like you never have an off day or off moment," said Inga Harden.

Harden owns three salons and has three kids.

“At the end of the day, you are still not off work because you are still working cause you have to worry about all of the overhead and everything that goes with owning your own business and then coming home taking care of children, making dinner, bath, school, books, so its like a never-ending cycle and you're always constantly busy even when your sleeping cause you are preparing for the next day,” Harden said.

Jan Hudson of Florence said she disagreed with WalletHub’s results with her personal life. She raised two boys as well.

“I have been blessed to have family support and educational opportunities and a wonderful professional job for the past 21 years," Hudson said.

"There is waiting lists for a lot of the child care places and then once you get them in, it used to be $80 a week. It's gone up to $130 or $140 and, like I said, you're pretty much working to pay for child care," said Teressa Hopeluis, a mother of three.

The report also found 70 percent of moms with children younger than 18 are working.

