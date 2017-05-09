WalletHub ranks Alabama worst state for working moms

A recent WalletHub poll ranked Alabama as the worst state for working moms.More >>
A recent WalletHub poll ranked Alabama as the worst state for working moms.More >>
A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.More >>
A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.More >>
Many of you know a small tick bite can have big consequences, but you probably don't know a bite from an insect the size of a thumbnail could send your body into allergic shock.More >>
Many of you know a small tick bite can have big consequences, but you probably don't know a bite from an insect the size of a thumbnail could send your body into allergic shock.More >>
Florence police say they have received several calls about a phone scam circulating in the area.More >>
Florence police say they have received several calls about a phone scam circulating in the area.More >>
More reasons why moms should breastfeed their babies.More >>
More reasons why moms should breastfeed their babies.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
It's hard to say chicken nuggets and pizza without thinking of kids. It almost seems like kids come programmed to like both - but will your kiddos eat other things?More >>
It's hard to say chicken nuggets and pizza without thinking of kids. It almost seems like kids come programmed to like both - but will your kiddos eat other things?More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the western South Plains, not including Lubbock or Plainview.More >>
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the western South Plains, not including Lubbock or Plainview.More >>