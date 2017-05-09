'Dangerous' fugitive sought by Jackson County deputies

An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose in Jackson County.

27-year-old Nickolas Donavan Brooks of Flat Rock is on the run, and deputies want him in custody following a chase over the weekend.

Brooks wasn't alone, and sheriff's investigators say it's all about guns and drugs.

38-year-old Johnathan Ray Gore and 21-year-old Bailey Leeann Taylor, both of Fyffe, are in custody facing charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and illegal weapons charges.

When the 11 p.m. Sunday evening chase ended on County Road 685 in Flat Rock, deputies found the vehicle contained several weapons, including two sawed off shotguns, a weapon with an altered serial number. They also found marijuana and a near trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriff's officials say the high-speed pursuit started in Trenton, Georgia as the vehicle was being pulled over for a traffic violation. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said Brooks escaped into a field, and another weapon was discovered d ropped on the ground.

Harnen said they also found a bulletproof vest with a profanity-based comment on the vest about police.

“We wish people would kind of keep an eye out for him ,and if they see him, do not approach him. He's considered dangerous. He is supposed to have several more weapons with him and he's made some comments about shooting the police, so it's something that we feel is very serious,” Harnen said.

Harnen urges anyone with any information about Brooks' whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

