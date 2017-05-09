Florence police: Beware phone scammers posing as U.S. marshals

Florence police say they have received several calls about a phone scam circulating in the area.

Police say the callers identify themselves as U.S. marshals and demanding that the people they call load prepaid cards with cash and bring them to the federal courthouse.

Police say this is a scam and that no one agent from the federal government will ask for prepaid cards over the phone.

Police say this is part of a larger scam that has been circulating in Alabama for more than a year.

