Man shot, killed at Morgan County roofing company

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Morgan County.

Deputies say someone was killed at Eagle 1 Metal Roofing at the intersection of Bowles Bridge Road and U.S. 31 Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner said the victim was a 45-year-old man. His identity has not yet been released.

Deputies say there was an altercation between the victim and employees at the business. It's not clear if the victim was employed by Eagle 1.

Several people, including the suspected shooter, are being questioned. No arrest has been announced yet.















