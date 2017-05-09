Customer shot, killed in altercation at Decatur roofing company, police say

A customer was killed in an altercation at a Decatur business on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. inside Eagle 1 Metal Roofing at 5601 U.S. 31.

Decatur police say 45-year-old Nicholas Elliott Cazier went to the business as a customer. They determined he got into a verbal altercation with some of the staff, pulled a gun and threatened an employee.

According to investigators, a second employee feared for his coworker's life, produced his own handgun and fired several shots, striking Caizer twice.

Caizer was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been announced. Police say the investigation in ongoing and the findings will be presented to a Morgan County grand jury for consideration.















