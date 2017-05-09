Jury recommends life without parole for 2013 Huntsville church m - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jury recommends life without parole for 2013 Huntsville church murders

By Leah Jordan, Reporter
By Jake Berent, Reporter
Richard Burgin (Source: WAFF) Richard Burgin (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.

A jury announced the decision just before noon Tuesday.

On Wednesday, eight jurors recommended life without parole. Four recommended the death penalty.

The judge has 60 days ti accept or override the recommendation for life without parole.

Brothers Louis Anthony and Terry Bradford were found stabbed to death inside the West Huntsville United Methodist Church in 2013.

