Burgin gets life without parole for 2013 Huntsville church murders

Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.

A jury announced the decision just before noon Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life without parole. eight jurors recommended the life sentence. Four recommended the death penalty.

Brothers Louis Anthony and Terry Bradford were found stabbed to death inside the West Huntsville United Methodist Church in 2013.

