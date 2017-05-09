Burgin found guilty in 2013 Huntsville church murders - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Burgin found guilty in 2013 Huntsville church murders

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers. 

A jury announced the decision just before noon Tuesday. 

Brothers Louis Anthony and Terry Bradford were found stabbed to death inside the West Huntsville United Methodist Church in 2013. 

The jury will reconvene at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for sentencing. 

