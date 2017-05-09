Huntsville Mexican restaurant closing after 50 years - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Mexican restaurant closing after 50 years

Rendering of El Palacio from 1960s Rendering of El Palacio from 1960s
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The owners of El Palacio Mexican restaurant says they will be closing the doors for good after 51 years Friday.

They will be open from 11a.m. until 3p.m. this week if food does not run out.

An auction will be held for the equipment, furnishings and decorations.
 

