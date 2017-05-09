Accused Limestone County flasher turns himself in

The Athens man wanted for exposing himself to a convenience store clerk turned himself in on Tuesday at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Corey Jacob Walker of Athens is charged with indecent exposure and is currently held in the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond.

#BREAKING: Corey Walker, wanted for exposing himself to a convenience store clerk turned himself in today in Limestone County. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/memH5yTjjt — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) May 9, 2017

On Monday, investigators say Walker exposed himself to a convenience store attendant on April 22 at the Heritage Food Mart at the intersection of Thach and Mooresville Roads.

Security camera footage showed Walker walking to the restroom before approaching the counter and waiting until the attendant was looking, then exposing himself.

