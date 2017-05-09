Accused Limestone County flasher turns himself in

Decatur police are at the intersection of Bowles Bridge Road and U.S. 31 in response to a shooting.More >>
The owners of El Palacio Mexican restaurant says they will be closing the doors for good after 51 years Friday.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murder of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
The Athens man wanted for exposing himself to a convenience store clerk turned himself in on Tuesday at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One of the men charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Madison teenager has applied to be tried as a youth offender.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
