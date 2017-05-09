Suspect in Madison Sonic murder applies to be tried as youth offender

One of the men charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Madison teenager has applied to be tried as a youth offender.

Dacedric Ward, 22, and Trevor Cantrell, 19, are accused of killing Jason West, 18. The shooting happened at the Sonic on County Line Road in Madison on December 2016.

Investigators say Ward and Cantrell lured West to the restaurant under the ruse of a drug deal. According to court documents, Ward shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster".

Cantrell's court date is set for August 3.

