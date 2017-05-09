Tuesday night concerts at the library. (Source: Huntsville-Madison Co. Public Library offical Facebook page)

The free Tuesday Evening Concert Series is back, and the line-up is packed.

The concert will be at the Downtown Huntsville Library at 915 Monroe Street at 6 p.m.

Here is the 2017 lineup:

May 9: Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band

May 23: Maurice Hambrick & Destiny

June 6: Dancing with the Library Stars I and Rocket City Jazz Orchestra

June 20: Dancing with the Library Stars II and Moondust Big Band

July 11: Rocket City Barbershop Chorus

July 25: Huntsville’s Little German Band

Aug. 8: Mo Cara

Aug. 22: Highway 64

Sept. 5: Ivy Joe Milan and Jim Cavender

The Tuesday evening concerts are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48