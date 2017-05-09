Firefighters battle blaze on Irondale Drive

Huntsville firefighters are working a house fire in the 4000 block of Irondale Drive that happened around 4:30 on Tuesday morning.

Two adults were home at the time. No injuries were reported. At least five units responded to the scene.

BREAKING: 5 HFD units, HEMSI on scene of housefire on Irondale Dr. pic.twitter.com/V6Yj9Sc6mq — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 9, 2017

The fire started in the den area, at this time they are unsure of how it started.

The two victims will be displaced.

UPDATE: No injuries, two people home at the time of the fire managed to escape unharmed. — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 9, 2017

The American Red Cross is offering assiatance.

