Firefighters battle blaze on Irondale Drive

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville firefighters are working a house fire in the 4000 block of Irondale Drive that happened around 4:30 on Tuesday morning. 

Two adults were home at the time. No injuries were reported. At least five units responded to the scene.

The fire started in the den area, at this time they are unsure of how it started.

The two victims will be displaced.

The American Red Cross is offering assiatance.  

