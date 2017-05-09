2 displaced after Huntsville house fire on Irondale Drive

Huntsville firefighters worked a house fire in the 4000 block of Irondale Drive that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults were home at the time. No injuries were reported, but they will be displaced.

At least five units responded to the scene.

BREAKING: 5 HFD units, HEMSI on scene of housefire on Irondale Dr. pic.twitter.com/V6Yj9Sc6mq — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 9, 2017

Firefighters say the fire started in the den area. Crews kept it contained to one room.

The cause is under investigation.

UPDATE: No injuries, two people home at the time of the fire managed to escape unharmed. — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 9, 2017

The American Red Cross offered assistance.

