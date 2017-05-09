2 displaced after Huntsville house fire on Irondale Drive - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 displaced after Huntsville house fire on Irondale Drive

By Jake Berent, Reporter
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville firefighters worked a house fire in the 4000 block of Irondale Drive that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults were home at the time. No injuries were reported, but they will be displaced.

At least five units responded to the scene.

Firefighters say the fire started in the den area. Crews kept it contained to one room.

The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross offered assistance.

