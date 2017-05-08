Flasher exposes himself to Limestone County store employee

Limestone County deputies say this man exposed himself to an employee at Heritage Food Mart. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Limestone County deputies say this man exposed himself to an employee at Heritage Food Mart. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Limestone County deputies say this man exposed himself to an employee at Heritage Food Mart. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.

It happened on April 22 at the Heritage Food Mart at the intersection of Thach Road and Mooresville Roads.

Security camera footage shows the man walking to the restroom before approaching the counter, waiting until the attendant is looking, then exposing his genitals.

Deputies say he appears to have left in a red Dodge Neon headed south on Mooresville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48