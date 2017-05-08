Air Force cadet, Hartselle native killed in skydiving accident

A Hartselle native lost his life in a commercial skydiving accident near Ellicott, Colorado on Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed the death of Cadet 1st Class Kaleb Estes from Cadet Squadron 39.

Estes was set to graduate from the academy later this month.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kaleb Estes and our thoughts are with his friends, classmates and loved ones," said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson. "We are ready to support Cadet Estes' family as well as his USAFA family through this difficult time."

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

