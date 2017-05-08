AL families fight for bill that would help cover autism therapy costs

The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.More >>
Right now, countless families in Alabama are fighting to pass an autism bill. House Bill 284 would require insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
A Sand Mountain company is still trying to get into Cuba to sell its tractors two years after announcing its plans.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
