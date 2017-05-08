State health officials investigating Madison County kangaroo attack

A Hartselle native lost his life in a commercial skydiving accident near Ellicott, Colorado on Sunday.More >>
Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.More >>
A Madison County kangaroo that attacked a small girl is under a 90-day observation at the order of state health authorities.More >>
The Guntersville Lions Club is unveiling a brand new attraction to the Guntersville State Park on Thursday, May 4.More >>
For the second time in less than a week, a routine traffic stop in Cullman County has led to an arrest for meth trafficking.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
