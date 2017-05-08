State health officials investigating Madison County kangaroo attack

A Madison County kangaroo that attacked a small girl is under a 90-day observation at the order of state health authorities.

The attack video, captured at Harmony Park Safari over the weekend, has gone viral.

READ MORE: Child attacked by kangaroo at north AL animal park

There are two possible investigations that could come out of the incident. The first if by local health officials to make sure the animal doesn't have rabies. Second, USDA inspectors at the federal level could make an unannounced visit.

And WAFF 48 News legal analyst Mark McDaniel also points to potential legal ramifications. Some have questioned the girl’s gestures towards the animal seconds before the attack, but McDaniel says that changes nothing.

"If you have a wild or dangerous animal, then you would be subject to strict liability laws, which is liability without fault. The person injured doesn't have to prove fault. They just have to prove that they were injured," said McDaniel.

However, McDaniel does point to one exception that may change any potential lawsuit and it involves a recently enacted agritourism law that shields some liability.

We called the Alabama Department of Agriculture to get clarification on how or if the business qualifies, but they’ve yet to get back to us.

State health officials confirm the kangaroo will spend the next three months under observation. They're in the process of limiting the chance this kangaroo will have accessibility to hurt or bite anyone else.

We also visited the Harmony Park Safari on Monday. Seconds after walking up to the front gate, our WAFF 48 crew was escorted off the property by an employee who refused to answer any questions and told us to leave.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48