Another Cullman Co. traffic stop leads to meth trafficking arrest

For the second time in less than a week, a routine traffic stop in Cullman County has led to an arrest for meth trafficking.

On Friday, May 5, agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) arrested 40-year-old Stephanie Renae Williams following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 69 N. and County Rd. 1693.

Williams was initially targeted by CNET agents for speeding.

After pulling the suspect over, agents searched her vehicle with a K-9 deputy. The search turned up 1.2 ounces of ICE, a purer form of meth. They also found drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

"In two days, Thursday and Friday, we were able to seize almost three ounces of meth before it was distributed in Cullman County," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

"CNET and all of our deputies have been doing a great job in finding and arresting drug dealers."

Williams is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with a $1 million bond.

