Alabama ranked the worst state for working mothers

According to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub, Alabama is the worst state in the country for working mothers.

They compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to a working mom based on 13 key factors.

Vermont came in very comfortably at No. 1 in the nation, followed by Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut.

In addition to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska round out the bottom five. Mississippi ranks a very close 46th.

Life as a working mother in Alabama

47th – Daycare quality

28th – Pediatricians per capita

48th – Gender pay gap

48th – Ratio of female executives to male executives

33rd – Median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living)

43rd – Female unemployment rate

40th – Parental leave policy score

30th – Average length of woman’s workday (in hours)

48th – Percentage of single-mother families living in poverty

It's not all bad news for Alabama working moms though. The state in ranked No. 5 in lowest child-care costs.

