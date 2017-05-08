Enjoying the Tennessee River through Redstone

Redstone’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) division works to keep military and government employees healthy.

They provide activities throughout the installation that includes staying fit and having fun.

There are plenty of indoor activities on Redstone like bowling, fitness centers and a café shop. But there are ways to get out and enjoy the nice Alabama weather, even on the Tennessee River.

MWR has a boat rental program.

Kenneth Pitcher works for Redstone’s MWR division. He explained you can rent one of the boats, which doesn't require a license.

"Our rental agreement captures your vessel license and the vehicle's registration while you’re on the water. We make sure people are comfortable operating the vessel before we let them go on water but we don't require a license," said Pitcher.

Outdoor recreation at the Arsenal has been open as long as Pitcher can remember. He says there’s not a weekend someone doesn’t take advantage.

"We like to get lots of people on the boats out on the river enjoying their day. Fishing. Lots of fishing,"

That’s what Pitcher like to do best. He not only coordinates boat rentals—he gets out on the water himself.

"It's great to actually get out in the interesting areas and see all the beautiful flora and fauna that we have on the river. And catch all the crazy fish out here," Pitcher said with a laugh.

Not only is it a fun activity, but he says it has a lot of health benefits too.

“Stress relief, fresh air, beautiful sunshine, all are important health benefits.”

The pontoon and bass boats are available year-round.

“We do winterize our vessels during the wintertime. But it never gets truly cold outside in AL so we don’t have to worry about anything freezing. So if you even want a boat in December we’ll send you out with one,” Pitcher said.

“It’s such a great way to utilize all this out here. Without being able to rent vessels you’d just have to stick to the banks and that’s no fun for anyone.”

If you’d like to also enjoy the waterway through Redstone, click here for more information.

