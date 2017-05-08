Water main break in Decatur slowing traffic near Beltline Rd.

Crews from Decatur Utilities are currently making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 67.

They are asking motorists to be aware of the work zone in front of Lynn Layton Chevrolet at the northeast corner of the intersection at Beltline Rd SE.

Drivers in the area should exercise extreme caution and be aware of all traffic control signage as they approach the work zone.

Crews will be working along the shoulder of the road.

Work will be ongoing until the water main is repaired.

