Water main break in Decatur slowing traffic near Beltline Rd.

According to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub, Alabama is the worst state in the country for working mothers. In addition to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska round out the bottom five. Mississippi ranks a very close 46th.More >>
According to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub, Alabama is the worst state in the country for working mothers. In addition to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska round out the bottom five. Mississippi ranks a very close 46th.More >>
Crews from Decatur Utilities are currently making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 67 (Beltline Rd. SE). They are asking motorists to be aware of the work zone in front of Lynn Layton Chevrolet at the northeast corner of the intersection.More >>
Crews from Decatur Utilities are currently making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 67 (Beltline Rd. SE). They are asking motorists to be aware of the work zone in front of Lynn Layton Chevrolet at the northeast corner of the intersection.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>