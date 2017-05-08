TGI Friday's in Huntsville shuts down

The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.

Management left the following note on the restaurant's door:

To Our Valued Guests, After more than thirty years as part of the community, FRIDAYS has decided to close our doors. We can’t fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support. Serving you has been nothing short of an absolute pleasure. Our last effective day of business will be Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thank you for the many years of communion and great times that we’ve shared. In here it was “Always FRIDAY” with you! Sincerely, Southeast Restaurant Group, dba

When asked why they're closing, the owners said they got an offer they could not refuse.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48