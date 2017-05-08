Police searching for suspect in Madison credit union robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police searching for suspect in Madison credit union robbery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
By Franklin White, Reporter
(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning. 

Police say the suspect is a black male approximate 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a white T-shirt and mirrored sunglasses.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot. He is still at large.

At this time, there is no word on how much cash he took.

He reportedly handed the teller a note demanding  money. Police say customers did not see a weapon and the suspect left on foot headed west.

Nearby schools Rainbow Elementary and Madison Pre-K were both placed on lockdown as a precaution. 

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department 256-722-7190 or the Huntsville Resident Agency of the FBI, (256) 539-1711.

