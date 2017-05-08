Police searching for suspect in Madison credit union robbery

Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say the suspect is a black male approximate 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a white T-shirt and mirrored sunglasses.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot. He is still at large.

#BREAKING Bank robbery at North AL Educators Credit Union. Nearby schools were placed on lock down as a precaution @waff48 suspect at large! pic.twitter.com/Wr5aGfmrql — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) May 8, 2017

At this time, there is no word on how much cash he took.

He reportedly handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say customers did not see a weapon and the suspect left on foot headed west.

Nearby schools Rainbow Elementary and Madison Pre-K were both placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department 256-722-7190 or the Huntsville Resident Agency of the FBI, (256) 539-1711.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48