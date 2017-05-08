Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police searching for suspect in Madison bank robbery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning. 

Police say the suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweat pants is still at large.

At this time there is no word on how much cash he took.

Police say customers did not see a weapon and the suspect left on foot headed west. 

Nearby schools Rainbow Elementary and Madison Pre-K were both placed on lockdown as a precaution. 

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department 256-722-7190. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly