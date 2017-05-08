Police arrest Huntsville man for Madison credit union robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police arrest Huntsville man for Madison credit union robbery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Franklin White, Reporter
Connect
Jamal Rashad Glover (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Jamal Rashad Glover (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Police arrested a Huntsville man for the bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union in Madison on Monday morning.

Police charged Jamal Rashad Glover with robbery on Wednesday after a citizen recognized him as the suspect after investigators released camera footage of the robbery. 

A warrant was obtained and secured for Glover and he was stopped and arrested by the Huntsville police.  He was booked into the Madison County Jail and is being held on a bond amount of $60,000. 

During the robbery, Glover reportedly handed the teller a note demanding money. 

Nearby schools Rainbow Elementary and Madison Pre-K were both placed on lockdown on Monday as a precaution. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly