Police arrest Huntsville man for Madison credit union robbery

Police arrested a Huntsville man for the bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union in Madison on Monday morning.

Police charged Jamal Rashad Glover with robbery on Wednesday after a citizen recognized him as the suspect after investigators released camera footage of the robbery.

A warrant was obtained and secured for Glover and he was stopped and arrested by the Huntsville police. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and is being held on a bond amount of $60,000.

During the robbery, Glover reportedly handed the teller a note demanding money.

Nearby schools Rainbow Elementary and Madison Pre-K were both placed on lockdown on Monday as a precaution.

