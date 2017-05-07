Alabama holding 2017 hurricane exercise

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Emergency managers in Alabama are getting ready for the beginning of hurricane season next month.

The state will hold its annual hurricane drill on Monday, with officials including Gov. Kay Ivey gathering at the state's emergency management center in Clanton for the drill.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency holds the exercise to practice its procedures and to ensure coordination between local, state and federal agencies.

Closer to the coast in Mobile County, two-dozen forestry experts who make up the Urban Forest Strike Team will train on assessing tree risks and getting information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane season begins June 1, but two storms formed before the official start last year. This year already has brought a rare tropical storm over the north Atlantic.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.