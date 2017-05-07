Child attacked by kangaroo at north AL animal park

A nine-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting Harmony Park Safari in Madison County, AL.

Jennifer White happened to be recording her nine-year-old daughter Cheyenne's interaction with the animal when the attack happened Saturday.

The video shows spaces in the fence large enough for the kangaroos to poke their heads and arms through. They’re also large enough for children to do the same.

The video shows the animal grab Cheyenne by the hair as she’s bent over and bites her on the ear. The White family left the park immediately to seek medical attention. Cheyenne ended up with 14 stitches in her head.

We went to Harmony Park Safari seeking comment on the incident. An employee told us the owners didn’t want to comment about what happened, but did point us to a state law posted that says people take some of their own risks when visiting an agri-tourism business. Our calls to the number listed for the park have not been answered. The line rings, with no option to leave a message.

White says she decided to surprise her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one of their favorite places.

Ms. White believes the park owners should do more to protect visitors, including providing a tighter fence with a physical barrier. Pointing to a sign simply isn’t enough.

“It’s real thin. It’s right here. You can clearly see it or pet it or it could touch you, which makes you feel more, like, safe. And I think children not being able to access the animal by reach or the animal to the children would help a whole lot.”

White says they have been to Harmony Park Safari several times, but they had never seen the kangaroos before.

Cheyenne’s mother says she isn’t telling anyone not to take their kids to the zoo. She says they will not go back, but says they had always enjoyed the park until this happened.

Ms. White just wants to warn parents and ask the park to take more safety precautions.

