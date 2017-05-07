Cricket Wireless opening 5 new stores in Huntsville area

Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week.

The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.

A wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T, Cricket offers no annual contract and plans that start at $30/a month.

The details for each new location opening are as follows:

Russellville: 13726 Highway 45

May 5 - Grand opening celebration from 2-6 p.m.: Cinco De Mayo celebration featuring Radio Remote Food Truck

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Huntsville: 2246 Winchester Road

May 6 - Grand opening celebration: From 2 to 5 p.m. 1992 National Championship Team Football Player Marquis Maze will sign autographs.; Blacks Bar B Que Food Truck; plus prizes and giveaways

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Huntsville: 975 Airport Road

May 13 - Grand opening celebration: From 2 to 5 p.m. 1992 National Championship Team Football Player Marquis Maze will sign autographs; refreshments, prizes and giveaways

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Arab: 1408 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Florence: 1225 Florence Blvd

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

