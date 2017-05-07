Dunkin' Donuts giving away free frozen coffee

While the Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino is mired in litigation, Dunkin' Donuts is hoping their new signature lineup of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee drinks will take its place in the hearts and bellies of consumers.

The new menu will allow customers the ability to order any one of their favorite signature coffee drinks frozen.

Though it's arriving just in time for summer, the Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is a permanent addition to the menu. You will be able to customize it like you would a regular coffee, with different flavors and types of milk.

To kick off their foray into frozen coffee territory, Dunkin has announced they will be giving away 3.5-ounce samples from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 19. The limit will be one per customers while supplies last.

