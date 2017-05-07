Dunkin' Donuts giving away free frozen coffee

Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week. The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
A narrow line of heavy rain will track from north to south across the Valley this evening.More >>
While the Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino is mired in litigation, Dunkin' Donuts is hoping their new signature lineup of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee drinks will take its place in the hearts and bellies of consumers.More >>
Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation has given $10,000 each to nearly 900 families displaced by deadly wildfires in Tennessee last year.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
