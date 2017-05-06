Freak accident leaves car impaled in Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A bizarre accident impaled a vehicle in Houston on Friday.
Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.
Authorities said a tractor trailer's hydraulic lift activated and the truck struck a concrete barrier on an overpass.
A large piece of metal broke off the truck and flew into a car's passenger-side windshield.
The railing on the side of the road was so damaged that the Texas Department of Transportation closed it over the weekend for repairs.
