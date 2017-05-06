Freak accident leaves car impaled in Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A bizarre accident impaled a vehicle in Houston on Friday.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.

Authorities said a tractor trailer's hydraulic lift activated and the truck struck a concrete barrier on an overpass.

A large piece of metal broke off the truck and flew into a car's passenger-side windshield.

The railing on the side of the road was so damaged that the Texas Department of Transportation closed it over the weekend for repairs.

Copyright 2017 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.