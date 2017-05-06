Gander Mountain closing all locations nationwide

After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.

In March the outdoor giant filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The move marked the beginning of a restructuring process they hoped would leave the retailer operational.

The move failed.

Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc. just over a week ago in a bankruptcy auction.

Initial reports stated that at least 17 brick-and-mortar stores would remain in business. That is no longer the case, as the decision has been made to shutter all 126 locations.

Effective immediately, all sales at Gander Mountain are final. There are no refunds, no exchanges or adjustments for prior purchases and inventory is limited to stock on hand.

Gift cards will only be accepted until May 18.

