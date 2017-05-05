UNA student killed in wreck with semitrailer

UNA students shared their condolences for the loss of Hannah Bridgmon. (Source: Viewer)

A two vehicle wreck in Franklin County has claimed the life of a sophomore at the University of North Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers say 20-year-old Hannah Dianne Bridgmon was killed when the 2015 Dodge she was driving collided with a 1997 Kenworth semitrailer. It happened at about 8:40 a.m. Friday on Alabama 13 at the 279 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Phil Campbell.

Bridgmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

A friend from UNA said Bridgmon was driving in from her hometown of Haleyville to take her mass communications final.

Her fellow students expressed their condolences at the campus.

