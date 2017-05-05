Vintage plane auction begins Saturday at Guntersville museum

Vintage planes at a Guntersville air museum are on the chopping block Saturday.

A man who loaned the planes around five years ago passed away, and now the heirs want to sell them.

It's certainly a rare display of planes for a small airport, but museum officials say they're already working on bringing in new planes for display.

Homer B Wilson Jr.'s plane collection is about to be auctioned off.

In all, nearly a dozen mostly vintage planes and some cars were on display for prospective bidders to see on Friday. Early Friday afternoon, auction officials said about 150 people from all over the nation have signed up to be a part of the bidding process.

The planes date back to World War I and World War II.

Museum officials say they hate to see them go but will be working with the new owners to see if some will continue to keep the planes in the museum. They've also worked to bring new additions to the museum.

“Pretty sure we can bring in an SNJ, which is an advanced trainer, World War II trainer ,and we can bring in an L3, which was a World War II observation plane, and we can bring in a short wing Piper, which is a vintage plane also,” said museum board member Bill Greenhaw.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. at the museum, and the auction begins at 11 a.m.

