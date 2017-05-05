Convicted ex-Guntersville soccer coach seeks new trial

Former longtime Guntersville girls soccer coach David Barrow, who is spending 30 years behind bars for sex crimes, is asking a judge to throw out his conviction.

He's telling the court he was coerced to plead guilty by his own attorneys.

Now with a new attorney from Birmingham, Barrow is asking the court for a new trial.

Barrow was convicted in Marshall County of production of child pornography. Prosecutors say he not only produced child pornography, he also placed hidden cameras in the girls athletic bathroom, but those charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

In court documents, Barrow claims his attorneys manipulated him into taking the 30-year plea by telling him this was "a prosecutor's dream case."

It is interesting to note that on the day of his plea, the judge asked Barrow if he thought the plea was in his best interest. He replied, "If I say no to that, would it mess things up?" The judge allowed Barrow to speak with his attorneys in private before the plea deal continued.

Barrow is expected to be in court for a hearing on Monday.

