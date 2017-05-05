Madison police arrest man in I-565 hit-and-run

Madison police have arrested a man in a hit-and-run that happened early Friday.

Police say two vehicles wrecked in the westbound lane of Interstate 565 near Wall-Triana Highway just before 5 a.m.

Officers say one of the drivers fled on foot before they arrived.

The other vehicle contained two people who were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Madison police traffic investigators were able to identify the driver who fled the scene as 22-year-old Jerry Morgan of Decatur.

Morgan was arrested that afternoon in Decatur and brought to the Madison County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

