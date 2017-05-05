Huntsville Police Department to donate fallen officer's gun to his family

A gun similar to this will be donated to the family of Huntsville police officer Daniel Golden. (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

Nearly 12 years after his death, WAFF 48 News has learned the family of fallen Huntsville police officer Daniel Golden will be given his gun.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson confirmed the exchange will be made in a couple of weeks at HPD’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service.

In 2005, Daniel Golden was shot at point blank range by Benito Albarran while responding to a domestic violence call at a restaurant on Jordan Lane. According to officials, Golden was shot in the head. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he died just a short time later.

During a previous interview with the Golden family, they described Daniel as more than a police officer. He was a farmer at heart and a country boy. He loved to play football and snake hunt. They also say he was a dedicated family man, friendly and compassionate to everybody.

In 2008, a Madison County jury convicted Albarran for the fatal shooting. He was sentenced to death. Albarran hung himself in an Alabama prison in 2015.

On Friday, the city of Huntsville issued an ordinance about the firearm transfer. According to the notice, Golden’s Beretta 92Fs handgun is no longer needed for a public or municipal purpose by the city of Huntsville.

The ordinance goes on to say the city of Huntsville is donating the property to Ken and Diannah Golden, the parents of Huntsville Police Department fallen officer Daniel Golden.

