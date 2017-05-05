1 facing burglary charges in Decatur

Decatur police tell us during a burglary, a significant amount of damage was caused to the inside of the dwelling.

During the investigation, Charles Edward Smith Jr. was developed as one of the primary suspects in the case.

On Thursday, May 4th, 2017, officers located Smith within the city limits of Decatur and discovered he had an active Decatur City misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Smith was charged with burglary and will remain in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

