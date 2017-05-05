Tennessee man facing burglary and theft charges in Florence

Officers with the Florence police received calls of burglaries in the area of Hough Road and Florence Mall Thursday night just before 11 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers found multiple businesses burglarized in the area. As officers began collecting evidence from the scenes, additional burglary calls were reported in the area of Broadway Street and Florence Boulevard. Officers responded to those calls and found more burglaries.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Florence officer responded to an alarm call at Evergreen Restaurant on Florence Boulevard and saw a man running from the business carrying a bag. After a short pursuit and additional officers arriving to help the man was taken into custody and identified as Tobby Randall Blackstock, 39, of Tennessee.

Items from several of the burglaries were located in Blackstock’s possession and tools believed to have been used to enter the businesses were also located. Blackstock was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary, theft, and possession of burglar tools.

He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond totaling $11,000.00.

In addition, officers are currently on the scene of additional burglaries in the same area and additional charges are likely in this case.

