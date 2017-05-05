Madison police investigating car accident near Wall Triana exit - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison police investigating car accident near Wall Triana exit

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Madison police are asking drivers to avoid the area of I-565 at the Wall Triana exit in the westbound lanes due to a car accident.  

Police say there may be possible injuries.  

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly