Weekend Events May 5 - May 7

Decatur police tell us during a burglary, a significant amount of damage was caused to the inside of the dwelling.More >>
Officers with the Florence police received calls of burglaries in the area of Hough Road and Florence Mall Thursday night just before 11 p.m.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
Madison police are asking drivers to avoid the area of I-565 at the Wall Triana exit in the westbound lanes due to car accident.More >>
Weekend Events May 5 - May 7More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
