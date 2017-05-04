Lauderdale County inmates getting ankle monitors for leave

Sick, non-violent inmates in Lauderdale County may be released with ankle monitors soon. Instead of the county racking up the medical bills, that will fall back on the inmate, saving the county thousands of dollars.

The correctional director, Jason Butler, said the jail's medical staff will give recommendations about which inmates could be released with an ankle monitor, most under house arrest.

For example, prisoners who are expectant mothers, have pre-existing illnesses, or injuries that make them immobile could be eligible.

Choosing the inmates will be on a case-by-case basis and will likely depend on their charges, past history and where they are from. A judge will have to approve.

Butler said that right now there are a half-dozen inmates that could be eligible.

“This is not a program to cut down on our overcrowding problem. This is to help with inmates that have special needs that we may not be able to help them as much as they do need, and it would be better for them and for us," Butler said.

Jail officials will get alerts if an inmate with the ankle monitor leaves boundaries or has a low battery.

The program is expected to start next week, and the ankle monitors cost about $7 a day.

