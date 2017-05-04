Sheffield High School celebrates academic college scholarships

Sheffield High School held the district's first ever academic signing ceremony. Educators honored students who have more than half of their college tuition paid for by scholarships.

Superintendent Keith Lankford said 40 percent of the class of 2017 earned this distinction and the school hopes to make this an annual ceremony.

"We wanted to make it a big deal," said principal Joey Burch.

School leaders recognized 22 Sheffield High seniors for getting at least half of their college tuition paid for through their hard work in academics.

"It makes what we do worthwhile, teachers, administrators, parents, just a little effort in where they are going, it makes us real proud of them," Burch said.

Each soon-to-be-graduate stood up and said where they will be attending college next fall and what they hope to do.

"I’ve always wanted to go to Alabama since I was a little girl, so it is a dream come true for me," said senior Rayann Rutland.

She was one of the students honored and hopes to become a corporate law attorney someday. Rutland encourages other students to start early and apply for scholarships.

"It's possible to earn scholarships and earn money and go to college, and you don't have to leave college with over $100,000 in debt. It's possible to get it paid for," she said.

The entire school attended the celebration hoping to motivate future Bulldog graduates to reach for their dreams.

"We want those kids to say I can do this no matter my situation. You know those students were on board for all aspects, welding scholarships. We had some for premed, so it ran the whole gamut of whatever you want to do, we are going to give you that opportunity to do it any way we possibly can," Burch said.

Lankford also challenged the next years seniors to get 100 percent of them to apply and accepted into at least one college to have that as an option after graduation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48