Man allegedly run over by his father in Jackson County has died

Investigators say a man run over by his father in Jackson County has died.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the case is not closed and will be presented to a grand jury.

Phillips said 30-year-old Kyle Wayne Alldredge died, and his body is now being taken for an autopsy.

Investigators say the father and son argued before the incident.

They found Alldrege's body in on County Road 750 in Dutton around midnight Monday.

Officials say both men were drinking all day.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the father, 60-year-old Terry Wayne Carlton, tried to leave and his son jumped on the car.

Carlton was charged with illegal possession of alcohol on Tuesday.

He made bond from the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday.

