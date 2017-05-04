Man allegedly run over by his father in Jackson County has died

Sheffield High School held the district's first ever academic signing ceremony,seniorsMore >>
Sick, non-violent inmates in Lauderdale County may be released with ankle monitors soon.More >>
Huntsville police say the have found the driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and run investigation.More >>
Renovations are underway to the downtown streetscape in Scottsboro.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
