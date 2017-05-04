Campus No. 805 recognized for renovating old Huntsville school buildings

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle presented Campus No. 805 with the "This Place matters" award.

This award is given to businesses that adapt and repurpose older buildings In this case, Campus No. 805 was recognized for the transition of the old Butler High School and Stone Middle School campuses, which now house breweries and restaurants.

“This project has preserved the heritage of two schools on site – Butler High and Stone Middle – and it has fueled a transformation of the West Huntsville neighborhood,” Battle said in a statement. “Reinvestment in our core is smart business. It’s good for the environment, saves costs on new infrastructure and promotes economic development. But, it also preserves our sense of place. Here at Campus No. 805, This Place Matters."

