Downtown Scottsboro renovations underway

Renovations are underway to the downtown streetscape in Scottsboro.

A $1 million revitalization project is underway. The hope is to ultimately generate more foot traffic downtown.

Parking and navigating your way around the square in Scottsboro isn't always easy. Now it's a little more difficult.

Crews are busy working on the first of four city blocks around the square that will be replacing the dated pea gravel look of the sidewalks to a more modern look. That means there's less parking, a little more challenge to get to your favorite store and road-blocking.

But the city and the county have acquired gr ant funding to give downtown a fresh look in the hopes it will attract more people.

Mayor Robin Shelton said everything is pretty well on schedule but reminds people to drive and walk safely when around the construction work.

“Just be observant of the construction workers. You know they're all wearing their safety vests, but the traffic flow is somewhat confusing at times. Course ALDOT is involved with that and they're the ones regulating traffic patterns so just drive with caution,” said Shelton.

Shelton is hoping the construction will be complete by the fall and the Christmas shopping season.

