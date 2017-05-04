Redstone Test Center cuts costs with virtual control room

Some new capabilities are at Redstone Test Center on the Arsenal. Officials at RTC tell WAFF 48 News there are new aspects of the virtual control room that allow them to save money.

"It's a money-saver. We don't have to send 30 to 40 people downrange every time we do a shot,” said Steven Nine, RTC’s chief of the subsystem test division.

When the military or government contractors need to test devices like missiles or aircraft, they usually have to go out to the middle of nowhere. That means spending the federal money to send teams to collect the data. But Nine says that’s only if weather or other unpredictable things don't cause delays.

"And they would have a large team out there basically sitting around waiting for the test to go off. And it was a tremendous cost to travel out and back, and then to have those delays, obviously, is another cost that was very impactful to our customers. We started talking to them about what it would be like to have that data streamed back to Huntsville where most of our customers are located," said Nine.

They get to see the tests done in real time from the virtual control room.

"It's just like being in block house downrange. You get to see the video. Obviously, you're not going to be standing by the missile when it launches. Even there, you’re watching video but you're doing it here and your desk maybe 50 yards away or a mile away. When the shots done, you get to go back and go back to work," said Nine.

The virtual control room at RTC on Redstone, with these new expansions, has only been up and running for six months.

RTC says it's headed in the right direction.

"It turned out to be a really good savings for our customers, a good bang for the buck for our taxpayers. We do attempt to integrate new technologies in an effort to reduce costs for our customers, which in effect reduces the taxpayer burden. We're all about making things efficient for our customers here," said Nine.

You can contact RTC if you’d like to use these services.

