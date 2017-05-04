17th annual WhistleStop Weekend May 5-6th

This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual WhistleStop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church Street.

The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and BBQ competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.

Speaking of children, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EarlyWorks Children's Museum and educational programs for area children.

If the smell of BBQ piping from downtown isn't enough to entice you to head on down, maybe classic hits like "Cant You See", Heard It in a Love Song", or "Fire On The Mountain" will.

The Marshall Tucker Band lights up the WhistleStop stage Saturday evening as one of the weekend's top headliners.

On Friday evening, Gin Blossoms and The Rembrandts take the stage.

The Rembrandts will surely bring 90's nostalgia to a lot of fans of NBC's popular sitcom, Friends. After all they recorded the theme song for the show, "I'll Be There for You". You'll also remember their first big hit "Just The Way It Is, Baby" from 1990.

Gin Blossoms will close out Friday night and will dish up even more 90's music gold with their hits like "Allison Road", "Found Out About You", and "Follow You Down".

Event times:

Friday, May 5th - 4pm - 11pm

Saturday, May 6th - 10am - 11pm

Weekend passes are available: $35 for adults (ages 11+) and $10 for children (ages 3-10). Single day passes are $25 for adults and $5 for children.

First time attending WhistleStop Festival? Here is a map to help you find your way around!

All other information can be found on the 2017 WhistleStop Weekend website.

